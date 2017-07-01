Saul Niguez to stay with Atletico Madrid for nine more years
-
- From the section European Football
Atletico Madrid's Spain midfielder Saul Niguez has signed a new contract that will tie him to the club for almost a further decade.
The 22-year-old joined the club's academy in 2007 and was already under a long-term deal.
He has now signed a five-year extension that runs until 2026.
Saul was the leading scorer, with five goals, at the recent European Under-21 Championship in Poland, in which Spain reached the final, losing to Germany.