Saul Niguez to stay with Atletico Madrid for nine more years

Saul Niguez made his first-team debut for Atletico aged 17 in 2012

Atletico Madrid's Spain midfielder Saul Niguez has signed a new contract that will tie him to the club for almost a further decade.

The 22-year-old joined the club's academy in 2007 and was already under a long-term deal.

He has now signed a five-year extension that runs until 2026.

Saul was the leading scorer, with five goals, at the recent European Under-21 Championship in Poland, in which Spain reached the final, losing to Germany.