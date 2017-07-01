Morocco's Belhanda completes move to Galatasaray

Younes Belhanda spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice

Moroccan international Younes Belhanda has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray from Ukranian side Dynamo Kiev on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old's career, which started at French club Montpellier, has taken him to Ukraine and Germany and he spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice.

"I've joined the biggest club in Turkey and after two years without the title I hope my coming will change that," Belhanda told the club's official website.

He becomes Galatasaray's third signing of the season after Brazilian defender Maicon and French forward Bafetimbi Gomis.

The 2012 BBC African Footballer of the Year nominee made his debut for Montpellier in 2009 and went on to make 144 appearances, scoring 29 goals for the club.

A member of the Montpellier side that won the French Ligue 1 title in 2012, he joined Dynamo Kiev from Montpellier on a five-year deal in July 2013.

He scored 11 goals in 88 appearances for the capital side, winning the Ukrainian League and Cup titles twice.

Belhanda spent the last two seasons on loan with German side Schalke and French outfit Nice.

A former French youth international, Belhanda chose to represent the country of his parents Morocco in 2010 and has two goals in 30 appearances for the Atlas Lions.