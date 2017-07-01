Josh Scowen: QPR sign midfielder after Barnsley exit

From the section

Josh Scowen made 44 appearances in 2016-17, scoring three goals

Queens Park Rangers have signed midfielder Josh Scowen on a three-year deal following his exit from Championship rivals Barnsley.

Scowen, 24, who made his first-team debut at the age of 17 with Wycombe, joins on a free transfer having turned down a new contract with the Tykes.

Enfield-born Scowen played 44 games to help Barnsley to a 14th-placed finish in England's second tier last season.

He moved to the Oakwell club for an undisclosed fee in January 2015.

