Craig Ross: Barnet sign goalkeeper Ross after Macclesfield exit
- From the section Football
League Two side Barnet have signed goalkeeper Craig Ross on a one-year contract following his departure from National League club Macclesfield Town.
The 27-year-old former Reading and Crystal Palace trainee rejected a contract offer from the Silkmen.
Barnet head coach Rossi Eames told the club website: "Craig is an excellent professional who played over 30 games last season.
"He is hungry, has a winning mentality and the willingness to develop."
