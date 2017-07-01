Craig Ross: Barnet sign goalkeeper Ross after Macclesfield exit

From the section

Barnet finished 15th in the League Two table in the 2016-17 season

League Two side Barnet have signed goalkeeper Craig Ross on a one-year contract following his departure from National League club Macclesfield Town.

The 27-year-old former Reading and Crystal Palace trainee rejected a contract offer from the Silkmen.

Barnet head coach Rossi Eames told the club website: "Craig is an excellent professional who played over 30 games last season.

"He is hungry, has a winning mentality and the willingness to develop."

