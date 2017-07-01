Zeki Fryers: Barnsley sign defender after Crystal Palace departure

Fryers cost Tottenham a reported £3m when he joined the Premier League club from Standard Liege in 2013

Championship side Barnsley have signed defender Zeki Fryers on a three-year deal after his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace expired.

The 24-year-old graduate of Manchester United's academy was released in June after three years with the Eagles.

Fryers, who has also played for Tottenham and Standard Liege, has previously featured in the Championship on loan for Ipswich Town and Rotherham.

He arrives after defender and captain Marc Roberts joined Birmingham.

Fryers, a left-back capped at under-16 to under-19 levels for England, is the second defender to move to Oakwell in as many days, following the signing of centre-back Ethan Pinnock.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.