Niall Keown: Partick Thistle sign defender from Reading on two-year deal

Niall Keown (right) helped Thistle achieve their highest ever Premiership finish last term

Partick Thistle have signed Niall Keown from Reading for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old defender, who is the son of former England defender Martin, spent the second half of last season on loan at Firhill from the Royals.

He made 16 appearances for the Jags as they finished sixth in the Premiership.

"All at the club are excited to see the defender back wearing red and yellow once again," said Thistle on their website.

Keown has also featured for Republic of Ireland Under-21s and made two senior appearances during his spell at Reading.

