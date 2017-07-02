Aberdeen: Derek McInnes 'not fussed' over Euro opponents

Derek McInnes is leading Aberdeen into Europe for a fourth year in a row

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists he is "not that fussed" who the Dons face in their Europa League second qualifying round tie this month.

McInnes' men will be at home first to either Siroki Brijeg or Ordabasy, with the latter trailing 2-0 after the first leg of the first qualifying round tie.

But the Pittodrie boss does not feel the Kazakh side are out of it.

"They're capable of turning that round, but whoever we play, we look forward to it," said McInnes.

"I still don't think the tie's dead because I think Ordabasy have shown that they're a very good side.

"I thought, looking at both teams prior to the game, that maybe Ordabasy were the stronger side and the Bosnians, obviously, were in pre-season stage - similar to ourselves.

"What was clear was the performance from the Bosnians was very strong. I thought it was a fantastic performance.

"You have to just take what's thrown at you and deal with it, but we look forward to it nonetheless."

McInnes made a raft of substitutions during Saturday's friendly win over St Johnstone

In 2015, Aberdeen were knocked out by Kazakh side Kairat at the third qualifying round stage of the competition.

"I'm really not that fussed," said McInnes when asked about his preference for travelling to either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Kazakhstan for the 20 July second leg after the first leg at Pittodrie on 13 July.

"It was a concern the last time because of the amount of hours in the flight, not getting back in.

"We were straight into Tannadice for the game [against Dundee United] on the Sunday, really.

"This time round, if we have to go to Kazakhstan, we come back to a pre-season friendly at Brechin, so there's not the same importance there.

"I actually don't mind who we get."