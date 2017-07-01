Chris Cadden: Motherwell not expecting fresh Hearts bid for midfielder

Chris Cadden has come through the youth ranks at Fir Park

Motherwell do no expect an increased offer from Hearts for midfielder Chris Cadden after rejecting a bid of £100,000 for the 20-year-old.

Well manager Steve Robinson last week described the approach as derisory.

And his chief operating officer thinks that will be the end of the matter.

"We couldn't come to an agreement and they have moved on and we've moved on and gone our separate ways and they will no doubt look at someone else," Alan Burrows told BBC Scotland.

Cadden, who came through the youth ranks at Fir Park, has been a regular starter for the Scottish Premiership club.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro and director of football Craig Levein have so far signed four defenders, two strikers but no midfielders this summer as they rebuild the Tynecastle squad.

But Motherwell think they have warded off the Edinburgh outfit's interest in Scotland Under-21 international Cadden.

"I feel a bit uncomfortable talking about the values because that's between the two clubs and it's managed to get into the public domain," added Burrows.

"But it is not something that we would entertain at that value.

"We have a value on Chris, he is a good young player, he's played nearly 100 senior games in Scotland at the moment.

"So you are not only buying Chris Cadden the player now but you are buying potentially what Chris Cadden could turn into.

"Our value and Hearts' value are at a distance."