Etoile du Sahel reach quarter-finals as holders Sundowns edge closer

Liberia winger Anthony Laffor scored the only goal for defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns as they beat Saint George 1-0

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa continued the defence of their African Champions League crown with a late win at Ethiopia's Saint George as Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel secured their qualification for the quarter-finals with a draw at Mozambique's Ferroviario Beira.

Liberia international winger Anthony Laffor scored the crucial goal for Sundowns four minutes from time to give them a 1-0 win over Saint George on Saturday in the penultimate round of group matches.

The victory puts the defending champions in a good position to qualify for the quarter-finals with one group C game left to play.

Sundowns are level on points with Tunisia's Esperance who played AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo later in the day.

Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel booked their place in the last eight with a 1-1 draw away to Ferroviario Beira in Mozambique.

Chelito Omar put the hosts ahead in the 73rd minute only for Slim Ben Belgacem to equalise from the penalty spot and deliver the decisive point for Etoile.

The Tunisians are two points clear at the top of Group A after Al Merreikh beat rivals Al Hilal 2-1 in the Sudan derby on Friday night.

Mohammed Abdel-Rahman gave Al Merreikh a 2-0 lead with Mohamed Musa hitting a consolation goal for Al Hilal.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Zambian side Zanaco were held 0-0 at home in Group D by record eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Victory would have put Zanaco into the quarter-finals, although a defeat for Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in the later game at Cameroon's Cotonsport Garoua would also put the Zambians through.

Group B remains tight after the top two, Al Ahli Tripoli and USM Alger drew 1-1 on Friday night.

They are on eight points, three points ahead of Zamalek who travel to CAPS United on Sunday.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals of this year's African Champions League.