Al Hilal Obeid and Mouloudia Alger progress in Confederation Cup

African Confederation Cup trophy

Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan reached the African Confederation Cup quarter-finals on Saturday after a 2-0 home win over Recreativo Libolo of Angola.

Both goals came from penalties with Mohamed Tahir converting midway through the first half and Ivorian Cheick Moukoro just after half-time.

Libolo had striker Mamadou Diawara sent off towards the end of the first half.

In the other Group C match, Zesco United of Zambia drew 1-1 with Smouha in Egypt.

The Zambian outfit went ahead six minutes from time when a shot from Kenyan Jesse Were was deflected into his net by defender Yasser Ibrahim.

Smouha equalised one minute into stoppage time when Banou Diawara converted a penalty.

With just one round of group matches remaining, Hilal have 10 points, three ahead of Zesco with Libolo a further point back and Smouha on five points.

Only the top two from each of the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals.

Mouloudia Alger of Algeria also reached the last-eight of the Confederation Cup with a 2-0 home win over Platinum Stars of South Africa on Friday.

Captain Abderahmane Hachoud scored from a 12th-minute penalty and a half-volley by Hichem Nekkache in stoppage time sealed the victory.

Record three-time African Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia or Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland, who meet on Sunday, will be the other Group B qualifiers.

In Group D, Horoya of Guinea and SuperSport United of South Africa drew 0-0 in Conakry.

SuperSport will be relieved not to have conceded when the referee awarded Horoya a penalty only to change his mind when the South Africans appealed for offside and a dive by Ocansey Mandela.

Horoya lead the group with nine points, SuperSport have seven and Confederation Cup holders TP Mazembe of DR Congo are on six points, but could go level with Horoya with a win away to Mounana of Gabon in Libreville on Sunday.