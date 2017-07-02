Steve Claridge: Salisbury boss plays against Portsmouth aged 51

Steve Claridge scored 34 league goals in 104 appearances for Portsmouth between 1998-2001

Salisbury boss Steve Claridge came out of retirement at the age of 51 to play in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Claridge, who played more than 1,000 senior games before retiring in 2012, started the 3-0 defeat by Portsmouth.

He came in as there was a player shortage against the League One side, with two on holiday.

"Thanks everybody who came today, Salisbury and Pompey, don't suppose there's four of you who could carry me upstairs to bed is there?" he tweeted.

The former Leicester City, Portsmouth and Millwall striker began his professional playing career at Bournemouth in 1984. He went on to manage Pompey, Millwall and Weymouth.

The Wiltshire side are the 23rd team the BBC Sport pundit has played for.

Claridge said he could not have asked for any more from his eighth-tier side as they took on last season's League Two champions.

"I did what I had to because there were no other options than this, but it wasn't about me," Claridge told BBC Radio Solent.