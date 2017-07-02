Scottish Gossip: Musonda, Celtic, Berry, Hibs, Rangers, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are close to completing a deal to sign creative midfielder Charly Musonda from Chelsea. (Mail on Sunday)

The 20-year-old will join the Scottish champions in a £5m deal. (Sunday Mail)

Or, Celtic could make a £4.5m offer for the Belgian. (Sunday Express)

Manager Brendan Rodgers is prepared to pay "big money" to get the creative number 10 player he wants to add to his Celtic team. (Herald - subscription required)

Musonda (right) was on loan at Real Betis last season

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has banned his players from wearing green football boots. (Sunday Mail)

Meanwhile, Caixinha will be "happy" if midfielder Niko Kranjcar provides an hour like he did in Thursday's 1-0 win over Progres Niederkorn in every game this season, the Croatian coming off after 69 minutes against the team from Luxembourg. (Sunday Post)

New Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty has vowed to become the first Tynecastle striker in 25 years to hit 20 goals in a season.(Scotland on Sunday)

Meanwhile, another summer signing, Cole Stockton, scored Hearts' winner in Saturday's 1-0 friendly victory over Livingston.(Scotland on Sunday)

Hibernian have targeted Cambridge United midfielder Luke Berry, 24. (Sun)

Berry is in his second spell at Cambridge and has scored 57 goals for United

Moussa Dembele netted a penalty as Celtic drew 1-1 with Rapid Vienna in Saturday's pre-season match in Austria. (Herald - subscription required)

And his manager Brendan Rodgers is sure the 20-year-old Frenchman is fit and ready for the Champions League qualifiers after struggling with injury towards the end of last season. (Sunday Mail)

Meanwhile, Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko is determined to fight his way back into the Celtic first team. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants to open talks with midfielder Kenny McLean over a new contract rather than selling him to Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson praised defenders Cedric Kipre and Bira Dembele and forward Shaun Tuton after they featured as trialists in Saturday's 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Stirling Albion, with Tuton getting one of the goals. (Herald - subscription required)