Confederations Cup: Fifa to test player stats tablets at Russia final

Germany are the current world champions

Tablets that monitor player performance will be used by teams for the first time in a Fifa competition when Germany play Chile in Sunday's Confederations Cup final in Russia.

The teams' analysts and medical staff will also be able to see match footage on the devices with a 30-second delay.

Each team will be offered three tablets - one each for two team analysts and another for the team's medical staff.

The available player statistics include passing, pressing, speed and tackles.

Germany and Chile will be encouraged to provide feedback on the test.