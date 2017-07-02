Lee Bowyer: Ex-England midfielder made Charlton Athletic assistant

Lee Bowyer ended his playing career at Ipswich Town in 2012

Former Leeds, Newcastle and Birmingham midfielder Lee Bowyer has been named Charlton assistant manager.

Bower, 40, who won one cap for England in 2001, started his career with the Addicks before leaving for Leeds in 1996.

He bought fishing lakes in retirement and first joined Karl Robinson's coach staff at Charlton last season.

Meanwhile, captain Johnnie Jackson, 34, has been appointed to a player-coach role with the League One side.

Jackson, who started his career with Tottenham, joined the Addicks in 2010 and has made 261 appearances for the club in all competitions.

On returning to The Valley, Bowyer said: "It's felt a bit like a homecoming. There are a few faces who are still here from when I was a kid.

"I have a lot more experience now that I can pass on to the lads. I've worked under a lot of good people in my career and Charlton is where it all started, so it's a bit of a fairytale for me."

Bowyer first went into coaching at Watford as part of their development squad alongside former Leeds team-mate Harry Kewell in October 2015.