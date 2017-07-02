Ivorian striker Doumbia 'delighted' by Sporting loan move

Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia spent last season on loan with Swiss side Basel.

Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia has expressed his delight after joining Portuguese side Sporting CP on loan from Italian club AS Roma.

The 29-year-old moves to Lisbon until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

It is Doumbia's fourth straight loan switch since joining Roma from Russian side CSKA Moscow in January 2015.

"It is an enormous pleasure to join this great club," Doumbia told the club's official website.

"I am very happy because I only arrived a few days ago and received a warm reception from everybody.

Doumbia has quickly dismissed reports - which blighted his time in England - that he did not like to train during the week for fear of getting injured.

He says he is in Portugal to play football and is focused on the task ahead.

"I don't want to create false expectations but I have not come here to spend my holidays," he said.

"I will prepare myself in the best way during pre-season, and after that we will see."

Doumbia, who played in his homeland, Japan and Switzerland before his 2010 move to CSKA, scored 84 goals in 130 games for the Russian club.

He made only 13 appearances for Roma before returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan in August 2015, scoring five goals in 13 appearances.

Another loan spell at English side Newcastle in the second half of the 2015/2016 season ended in a big disappointment as he made only three substitute appearances.

Last season he scored 21 goals in 33 games while on loan with Swiss side Basel, winning the League and Cup double.