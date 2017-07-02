Jay Rodriguez: West Brom sign striker from Southampton in £12m deal

Jay Rodriguez made his England debut against Chile in November 2013

West Bromwich Albion have signed England striker Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for a fee of around £12m.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries in his five years at Saints, scoring 32 goals in 126 appearances.

His most prolific season was in 2013-14 when he scored 15 Premier League goals and made his only England appearance.

He missed the entire 2014-15 season after a serious knee injury and then had ankle surgery in November 2015, making only 16 appearances that season.

Rodriguez, who has struggled for first-team football since his injuries, scored six goals in 34 appearances in 2016-17 and has been a long-term target for Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Burnley-born Rodriguez, who left his home town club for Southampton in a reported £7m move in 2012, made his international debut against Chile in November 2013 and was in contention for England's World Cup squad before his knee injury in April 2014.

