Cowdenbeath: Billy Brown replaces Gary Locke as Blue Brazil boss

Billy Brown (left) assisted Gary Locke as he guided Cowdenbeath to safety last season

Gary Locke has left his post as Cowdenbeath manager to become an ambassador for Hearts, with Billy Brown named the Blue Brazil's new boss.

Locke was in charge at Central Park for the second half of last term and guided the club to a play-off win over East Kilbride that kept them in League Two.

Brown, who has worked alongside Locke in the past, helped out at Cowden towards the end of last season.

The club say their aim remains to secure promotion next season.

Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay told the club website: "I am sorry to see Gary leave. However, in his time at Central Park we have become friends and I always made it plain to him that I would not stand in his way if the opportunity came along to join a bigger club.

"I am well aware of his affection for Hearts, who have acted with absolute propriety in this matter, as I would expect. I will always be grateful for what he and Billy Brown did for the club at the end of the season and I have every confidence that Billy will carry on the good work."

Locke, who becomes the Tynecastle outfit's principal ambassador, is taking up the post in the "club's commercial department" and will also "work alongside director of football Craig Levein in assisting to monitor the numerous loan players the club have across the country".

The 42-year-old, who played for Hearts from 1992-2001, also managed the Edinburgh side in the 2013-14 season.

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge told the club's website: "We are thrilled that Gary is back working with us in such an important role."