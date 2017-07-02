Dan Gosling: Bournemouth midfielder signs new four-year deal with Premier League club

Gosling (right) had one more year left on his previous Bournemouth contract

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League side.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Cherries in May 2014, will remain at the club until at least 2021.

He made 34 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, scoring three times.

Manager Eddie Howe said: "Despite only being 27, Dan also has plenty of Premier League experience and that is crucial for a team that is still relatively new to the division."

Gosling began his career at Plymouth before spells with Everton and Newcastle.

"I've really enjoyed my three years here," Gosling told Bournemouth's website. "In that time we have gained promotion and spent two years in the Premier League, so it couldn't have gone any better."

Gosling's new contract comes after Bournemouth signing Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for a club record fee, understood to be in the region of £20m, England striker Jermain Defoe on a free transfer from Sunderland, and Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic for an undisclosed fee.