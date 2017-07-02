Grenfell Tower fire: Hector Bellerin makes £19,050 donation

Hector Bellerin reached the final of the European Under-21 Championship with Spain

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has donated £19,050 to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Bellerin, 22, promised to donate £50 for every minute he played for Spain in the European Under-21 Championship in Poland. The money will go to the British Red Cross.

He played 381 minutes as Spain reached Friday's final, losing 1-0 to Germany.

At least 80 people died when fire engulfed Grenfell Tower, in North Kensington, London on 14 June.

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling, who grew up in north west London, has also made a substantial donation to those affected.