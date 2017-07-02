Lloyd Isgrove: Barnsley sign winger after Southampton release

Lloyd Isgrove has won one cap for Wales

Barnsley have signed winger Lloyd Isgrove on a three-year deal after he was released by Southampton.

Isgrove, 24, spent time on loan with the Tykes in 2015-16 and scored in the play-off final as they won promotion to the Championship.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom told the club website: "Lloyd is a great lad and we are all glad to see him back here.

"Once we knew there was a possibility of this deal happening, it was a no brainer."

