Progrès Niederkorn v Rangers (Tue)

Rangers struggled to create chances in the first leg of the tie

Rangers are once again without winger Barrie McKay as they travel to Luxembourg for the second leg of their first round Europa League qualifier.

The 22-year-old was omitted from the squad for last week's 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio made starting debuts against Progres Niederkorn, with Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos coming off the bench.

Fellow summer signing Bruno Alves is not with the squad, having been on Confederations Cup duty with Portugal.

Mexican duo Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena are in the travelling party but are unlikely to take part in the match at the Stade Josy Barthel.

Rob Kiernan, Andy Halliday, Matt Crooks, Harry Forrester, Michael O'Halloran and Joe Dodoo were all left out of the squad list submitted to Uefa, with midfielder Halliday immediately securing a loan move to Gabala in Azerbaijan.

Manager Pedro Caixinha told Rangers TV: "We are leading the game, but you need to treat this game like it was a final. We know much better about what to expect and that they will behave the same way.

"We have worked a little more on occupying spaces, exploring spaces, and to be better in the last third.

"We need to play quick, we need to be more aggressive in our offensive style, looking more to the goal and being direct.

"We want to start very strong in order to impose our game and try to score as soon as possible."