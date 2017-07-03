John Terry: Aston Villa owner announces signing of ex-England captain

From the section

John Terry won his fifth Premier League title in his final season as a Chelsea player

Aston Villa have signed former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, the Championship club's owner Dr Tony Xia has announced on social media.

The 36-year-old defender's contract at Stamford Bridge expired on 30 June.

Terry, who won 78 caps for England, played 717 games for Chelsea and won his fifth Premier League title in May.

Villa finished 13th in the Championship last season but Steve Bruce's side are among the favourites to win automatic promotion to the top flight in 2017-18.

