Scottish Gossip: Barrie McKay, Graham Dorrans, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City are both keen on Barrie McKay as the Rangers winger nears an exit from Ibrox. (Sun)

Rangers move closer to signing Graham Dorrans after agreeing a fee with Norwich, although there is also interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland. (Daily Mail)

Celtic target Charly Musonda will be the next Belgian superstar says compatriot Dedryck Boyata. (Daily Record)

McKay has a year of his Ibrox contract to run

Hibernian are closing in on a return for Steven Whittaker and have agreed a fee for Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry. (Sun)

"Wise" Scotland midfielder Shaun Maloney will boost Aberdeen, says club captain Graeme Shinnie. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is looking for "three or four" more signings as he reshapes the Pittodrie squad. (Press & Journal)

One goal against Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg tomorrow would be enough for Rangers to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League, according to coach Jonatan Johansson. (Times, subscription required)

Conor Sammon is set to quit Hearts following arrival of Kyle Lafferty but the 30-year-old striker would like to stay in Scotland. (Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is to be awarded with a testimonial match after ten years of service. (Daily Record)

New Motherwell defender Charles Dunne is reunited with manager Stephen Robinson

St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson believes Scottish football must try something new to help its teams in Europe. (The National, subscription required)

Recently signed Charles Dunne says manager Stephen Robinson was reason why he decided to join Motherwell. (Sun)

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton backs Jason Cummings to become star at Nottingham Forest after his switch from Hibs. (Sun)

OTHER SPORT

Defending champion Andy Murray insists he is ready for a tilt at a third Wimbledon title despite a recent hip injury and his opening-round defeat at Queen's. (Telegraph)

"My game is unpredictable," says Andy Murray's first round opponent Alexander Bublik. "I don't even know what I'm going to do." (Scotsman)