Borja Baston: Malaga in talks over Swansea City striker

Borja Baston came through the Atletico Madrid academy

Malaga have been in talks with Swansea City over a possible season-long loan deal for Borja Baston.

The Spanish striker joined for a club record £15.5m from Atletico Madrid in August, 2016, but only scored once.

Borja, 24, almost joined Villarreal on loan in January, but the move fell through.

Meanwhile Swans are monitoring South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, who has had minor surgery on a knee injury.

Malaga, who finished 11th in La Liga last season, want a replacement for Sandro Ramirez, who is set to join Everton.

Ramirez, 21, scored 14 goals last season.

Ki picked up his injury in South Korea's Asian World Cup qualifier against Qatar.

He will remain in South Korea to continue his rehabilitation, before returning to Swansea after Paul Clement's squad return from their pre-season tour to America.

The club's medical team have been to South Korea to assess him following the operation.

The injury is not expected to keep him out long term.