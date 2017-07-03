Louis Moult: Motherwell offer top scorer new contract

Moult has a record of 30 Premiership goals in 69 appearances

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is "hopeful" top scorer Louis Moult will stay at the club next season after the striker was offered a new contract.

New club captain Carl McHugh has also been offered new terms by the Scottish Premiership side, with both players having 12 months to run on their deals.

Moult scored 18 goals last season and the 25-year-old is working his way back from groin surgery.

"There have been no offers for Louis at this stage," said Robinson.

"We have offered Louis a new contract. We are negotiating with him and we're hopeful that he will stay."

Moult has flourished at Fir Park since joining from Wrexham in 2015 and he also netted 18 goals in his debut campaign.

'The fans adore him'

"We can't pay what other teams can pay, we know that - but Louis is loved here," added Robinson.

"The fans adore him and he has been brilliant for the football club, and the football club have been brilliant for Louis as well. They have given him a platform to play.

"It's something we were keen to do. I made it clear to the board and the board backed it fully that we put an offer to Louis. It's up to Louis whether he takes that or not.

"If he doesn't, fine, he will still be a massive part of what we do - but if he does it would be a big, big boost.

"Boys that have done well we try and reward with another year. We can't reward with an extra £500-600 a week, we just don't have that kind of money.

"We have offered Carl a new contract as well. We would like to sit down with another couple of players in the near future. Finances dictate we can only do a couple at a time."

Midfielder McHugh, 24, joined from Plymouth last summer and has taken over the captaincy from Keith Lasley, who has retired from playing to join Robinson's coaching staff.