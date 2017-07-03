Inverness Caledonian Thistle sign George Oakley and Mark Ridgers

Robertson is overhauling the squad as Inverness prepare for next season in the Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have bolstered their squad with the signings of George Oakley and Mark Ridgers.

Forward Oakley, 21, arrives after his release from AFC Wimbledon, while 26-year-old goalkeeper Ridgers was back-up at Partick Thistle last season.

Manager John Robertson is looking for more recruits, having already added former Falkirk forward John Baird.

The relegated Highlanders currently have a first team pool of 15, including the latest arrivals.

Robertson, who replaced the sacked Richie Foran last month, has allowed striker Scott Boden to move on, despite having two years remaining on his contract.

