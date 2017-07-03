Tom Cairney extends contract at Fulham, who sign Marcelo Djalo

Tom Cariney's contract extension comes after speculation about his future

Tom Cairney has committed his future to Fulham by signing a one-year extension to his contract.

It means the winger, 26, is now under contract at Craven Cottage until 2021 and the club have an option to further extend the deal by another year.

There has been speculation about Cairney's future for several months.

Meanwhile, Fulham have signed defender Marcelo Djalo from Spanish second division side Club Deportivo Lugo on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old former Real Madrid youth player joined Juventus in 2014 but was loaned out three times and never made a first-team appearance.

He moved to Lugo last season and his Fulham deal includes a 12-month option.

Marcelo Djalo signed a two-year contract at Lugo when he joined last summer

"The truth is, for me it is a proud moment. It's a big club, an emblem of the city," Djalo told the club website.

Cairney's new deal is a major boost for the west London side and comes after he was linked with a move to the Premier League following Fulham's defeat in the play-offs in May.

The Scotland international was signed from Blackburn in 2015 and has been voted Fulham's player of the year twice in a row.

