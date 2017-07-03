Aaron Lennon: Everton winger returns for pre-season

Aaron Lennon joined Everton from Tottenham in 2015

Everton winger Aaron Lennon is among the players to return to the Premier League club for pre-season preparations.

The 30-year-old was detained by police in May under the Mental Health Act over concerns for his welfare.

He was taken to hospital "for assessment" but was expected to make a full recovery in the short term.

Long-term injury absentees Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie were also at the Finch Farm training ground.

All three players were part of a photo gallery posted by the club showing the squad's return to the training complex.

Defender Coleman has been out with a double fracture of his right leg, which he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Wales in March.

Winger Bolasie injured his right knee during the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December last year.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman said in January that Bolaise, who has had surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, could be out for up to a year.