Eddie Nolan: Crewe Alexandra sign ex-Blackpool defender

Eddie Nolan has become Crewe's fourth signing of the summer

League Two side Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Eddie Nolan on a one-year-contract, with the option of a further year based on appearances.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after leaving Blackpool, where he played 10 times last season as the Tangerines were promoted to League One.

The ex-Blackburn and Preston man made the majority of his career appearances at Scunthorpe, featuring 137 times.

Nolan has become Crewe's fourth signing of the summer.

Jordan Bowery, Michael Raynes and Chris Porter have all moved to David Artell's side this summer.

