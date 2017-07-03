Russell Martin: Scotland defender extends Norwich City contract

Russell Martin has been promoted three times - twice from the Championship and once from League One - at Norwich

Norwich City defender Russell Martin has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship club until 2019.

The 31-year-old Scotland international has made more than 300 appearances for the Canaries since joining from Peterborough United in 2009.

Martin, promoted to the Premier League twice with Norwich, will also retain the club captaincy under new Canaries head coach Daniel Farke.

The versatile defender's new deal also contains the option of a further year.

"Russell is an idol here and it's a great decision to give him this deal. He's the skipper, and he will be my captain for this season," said Farke.

"Even when there are times when he's not playing, he's so important for the whole squad.

"All of the younger guys can learn from him about how to be a professional, how to work under pressure, how to behave. He's a smart, intelligent guy and it's a great decision for Norwich City."