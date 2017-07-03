Bolton Wanderers: Ken Anderson says outstanding bonuses will be paid to players

Ken Anderson bought Dean Holdsworth's share in Bolton Wanderers in March

Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson says bonus payments owed to players will be paid this week.

Anderson responded after he received criticism from former player Dean Moxey on social media.

Moxey called the situation "a joke" on Twitter, while Anderson cited a winding-up petition hearing on 10 July as the reason for late payments.

He said in a statement: "This lack of a resolution was why the bonuses owed to the players were not paid on time."

The players are reportedly owed £500,000 in bonus payments after winning promotion from League One to the Championship last season.

Bolton are the subject of a winding-up petition from finance company BluMarble, who lent Dean Holdsworth's Sports Shield the money to complete a takeover with Anderson's Inner Circle Investments in 2016.

In March, Anderson bought former Bolton striker Holdsworth's shares to become the majority owner.

Anderson is hopeful that a resolution can be found, but added: "I was reluctant to continue to solely fund the club with still no certainty of an agreement being reached with both parties.

"However, as I have solely funded the club with substantial amounts during these ongoing discussions over the past few months, I have agreed to continue to do so for the time being.

"Accordingly, the players will be paid the outstanding monies this week."