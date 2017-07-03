Ben Williams: Blackpool sign goalkeeper from Bury on one-year deal

From the section

Ben Williams spent most of his career at Crewe Alexandra with 125 appearances until he switched to Carlisle in 2008

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Ben Williams on an initial one-year deal from fellow League One club Bury.

Williams, 34, appeared 21 times for the Shakers last season and has previously played for Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United and Bradford City.

He holds Bradford's clean-sheet season record with 22 and becomes Blackpool's sixth signing of the summer.

"I've still got a lot to offer in this league and this team," Williams said.