Jordon Forster: Cheltenham Town sign Hibernian defender

Defender Jordon Forster has joined English League Two side Cheltenham from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

Forster, 23, had a year remaining on his contract with Hibernian, who won the Scottish Championship in 2016-17.

However, the former Plymouth loanee has left Easter Road in search of regular first-team football.

"It's great to have a player with as much experience as him at the age of only 23," manager Gary Johnson told the club website.

