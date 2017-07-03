Robbie Tinkler: Middlesbrough loan midfielder to Gateshead until January

From the section

Robbie Tinkler played 15 National League games for North Ferriby last term

Middlesbrough have loaned midfielder Robbie Tinkler to National League side Gateshead until January 2018.

Tinkler, 20, joins the Tynesiders for the first part of the season having had experience of the division with North Ferriby United last term.

The Teessider played 15 games and scored four goals at Grange Lane.

He has also played Premier League Two, Premier League Cup and PL International Cup matches for Boro's development squad at under-23 level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.