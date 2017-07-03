Progres Niederkorn v Rangers: Jonatan Johansson pleased with early signs

Rangers coach Jonatan Johansson with recent signing Eduardo Herrera

Coach Jonatan Johansson reckons Rangers are moving in the right direction after a significant squad rebuild.

And he believes they will prove it against Progres Niederkorn on Tuesday night in Luxembourg, as they take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the Europa League first round qualifier.

"We looked very much a team, a unit, after only three weeks together," Johansson said of the first leg.

"The manager's ideas were coming through in the game."

Kenny Miller scored the only goal as Rangers made a winning return to the European stage after a six-year absence.

The Ibrox side were expected to build a bigger lead in the first leg but Finn Johansson is relaxed about how the match went.

New signings Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, and Dalcio started the match, with Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias also making their debuts as second-half substitutes.

Kenny Miller's first-half strike secured the first-leg win over Progres

"The first game was always going to be a little bit tense, with the crowd and everything else, it was a fantastic occasion at Ibrox," Johansson added.

"We had them watched many times and we knew it was going to be hard. They are very well organised, they fight hard.

"We have been very positive, there were a lot of positives to take out of the game. We had a meeting and we all agreed that we are going in the right direction.

"We played well, especially in the first half. We didn't get the second goal but I am very confident we will go there and play well and score and go through.

"I don't think it's going to be easy away from home, it will be a tough game, we are not underestimating the task in any way. But I also feel very confident.

"It's good to play together and it will definitely have helped the guys for this game."

Johansson revealed that recent signings Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena are available for Tuesday's match, but are still getting up tot full fitness.

And he refused to be drawn on reports that Rangers are closing in on the signing of Graham Dorrans from Norwich City.