Tony McMahon: Bradford City full-back signs new one-year deal

Tony McMahon scored six goals in 28 league appearances last season

Bradford City full-back Tony McMahon has signed a new one-year deal.

The 31-year-old joined the Bantams from Blackpool in July 2015 after a successful loan spell.

The former Middlesbrough man made 28 league appearances last season as the Valley Parade side finished fifth before losing to Millwall in the League One play-off final.

Stuart McCall's side start the season with a home game against Blackpool on Saturday, 5 August.