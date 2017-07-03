Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Champions League qualifier: La Fiorita v Linfield (Tue)

Jordan Stewart is congratulated by Andrew Waterworth after scoring Linfield's winner in the first leg
Jordan Stewart is congratulated by Andrew Waterworth after scoring Linfield's winner in the first leg

Linfield aim to secure a potentially money-spinning Champions League tie against Celtic as they take a 1-0 lead into the second leg against La Fiorita.

Debutant substitute Jordan Stewart broke down the stubborn defences of the San Marino champions by scoring a late winner at Windsor Park last week.

"We are not going to pack bodies behind the ball. We just need to be organised and do our jobs professionally," said Linfield manager David Healy.

Jimmy Callacher is out through injury.

The central defender missed the first leg with a hernia problem which would also rule him out of the tie with Celtic should Linfield progress.

La Fiorita have failed to win any of their 11 games in European competition to date but Nicola Berardi's side will sense an opportunity to overturn their narrow deficit from the first leg.

Linfield arrived in Serravalle on Sunday ahead of the match and Healy and his staff are limiting their preparations to two light training sessions on Monday due to high temperatures, the second of those being held at the San Marino Stadium which will host the match.

David Healy
Linfield manager David Healy says his side will not adopt a defensive approach

'Temperature might have caused an issue'

"It's good that we are playing the game at 8.30 local time as the temperature might have caused us a bit of an issue had it been earlier in the day," explained Healy on the Linfield FC website.

"I can see an eagerness and a hunger among the players to get us into the next round and the trip also offers them a chance to sample something different and get to know each other better."

The Blues manager has taken 19 players to San Marino as a precaution, although one will be disappointed as only 18 can be included in the match-day squad, while close to 100 Linfield supporters are expected to make the trip.

"We will require constant effort in our play right to the 90th minute and that never-say-die attitude that this club is famous for," added Healy.

"There was no shortage of fitness or effort from the players last week - just sometimes our final pass let us down. You have to expect that as it was our first competitive game of the season.

"We know what they are good at and we will try to expose some of the weaknesses we saw last week."

Progression to a money-spinning second qualifying round tie against Scottish champions Celtic could earn the Irish Premiership winners up to £1 million in Uefa prize money, gate receipts, television revenue, advertising and merchandising.

