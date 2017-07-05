Europa League: Coleraine v FK Haugesund (Thu)

Eoin Bradley went close to scoring for Coleraine in the first leg in Norway

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hopes his side can "gain more valuable experience against quality opposition" in Thursday's Europa League second leg.

The Bannsiders trail 7-0 from the first leg of their first qualifying round tie with FK Haugesund in Norway last week.

"They are very impressive side but we have set some targets for ourselves which we hope can meet," said Kearney.

"We have worked very hard to get this opportunity so we want to get the most out of it that we can."

"It's all about getting experience against a good full-time team and also using it as pre-season preparation so we will go into the game with the attitude of giving it a go."

Coleraine will be without injured trio Lyndon Kane, David Kee and Gareth McConnaghie, while central defender David Ogilby is on holiday.

Lech Poznan of Poland appear to be the likely opponents for the winners of the tie as they lead Pelister of Macedonia 4-0 after the first leg of their first qualifying round encounter.