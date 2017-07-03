Jack Muldoon: AFC Fylde sign ex-Lincoln City striker

Jack Muldoon (right) started in both of Lincoln City's FA Cup games against Burnley and Arsenal last season

AFC Fylde have signed striker Jack Muldoon from National League champions Lincoln City on a one-year contract.

Muldoon, 28, made 66 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Imps over the past two years at Sincil Bank.

After helping his former club secure promotion to the Football League last season, he turned down the offer of a new contract.

Meanwhile, striker Danny Rowe has signed a new two-year contract at the club with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old scored 50 goals in all competitions last season as Fylde won the National League North title by six points.