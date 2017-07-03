Mitchell Lund: Morecambe sign Doncaster Rovers defender

Mitchell Lund has made the majority of his professional appearances in League One

Doncaster Rovers defender Mitchell Lund has joined League Two side Morecambe on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has made almost 40 appearances for Rovers since coming through their youth system and spent part of last season on loan at Wrexham.

Lund made four appearances during his time with the Welsh side, while he was only a bit-part player as Doncaster won promotion to League One last term.

He has become Morecambe's fifth signing of the summer.

