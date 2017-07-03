Alex Scott: England international signs new Arsenal Ladies contract

Alex Scott has been capped 138 times by England

England defender Alex Scott has signed a new contract with Arsenal Ladies.

The 32-year-old right-back has been with Arsenal since the age of eight and has won nine league titles during her time at the club.

Coach Pedro Martinez Losa said: "We are very pleased that Alex has signed a new contract with us. Alex is a true leader who brings so much to our team.

"She shows professionalism on and off the pitch, providing a great role model for our younger players to look up to."