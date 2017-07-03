Charlee Adams: Dagenham & Redbridge sign ex-Birmingham City midfielder

From the section

Dagenham & Redbridge finished fourth in last season's National League

National League club Dagenham & Redbridge have signed former Birmingham City midfielder Charlee Adams on a two-year deal.

Redbridge-born Adams, 22, was recently released by Birmingham when his contract expired.

He was on West Ham's books before joining Birmingham in 2011, since which he has had loan spells at Lincoln City and Kilmarnock.

Adams made two first-team appearances during his time at Birmingham.

