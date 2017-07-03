Zhang Yuning: West Brom sign Chinese striker from Vitesse Arnhem

Zhang Yuning scored twice for Vitesse Arnhem last season

West Brom have signed Chinese striker Zhang Yuning from Vitesse Arnhem for an undisclosed fee.

He has agreed a three-year deal but has immediately been sent out on a two-year loan to German side Werder Bremen.

Zhang, 20, made his international debut in June 2016, scoring twice against Trinidad and Tobago.

"His progress will be the subject of great interest here at Albion but also in Germany and in China," said Albion technical director Richard Garlick.

On Sunday, West Brom signed England striker Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for a fee of about £12m.