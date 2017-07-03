Ross County sign Jamie Lindsay on season-long loan from Celtic

Lindsay impressed on loan with Morton last season

Ross County have signed Celtic defender Jamie Lindsay on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old spent last term with Morton, making 40 appearances for the Championship club and scoring three goals.

Lindsay was also loaned out in the previous campaign, playing regularly for Dumbarton.

"Jamie is a young exciting talent who had a fantastic season on loan at Morton last year," said County manager Jim McIntyre.

He has joined the Staggies' squad at their Spanish training camp, with the Dingwall club kicking off the new season at home to Alloa in the League Cup on 15 July.