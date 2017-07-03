Andrija Novakovich: Reading striker extends contract and joins Telstar on loan

Andrija Novakovich
Andrija Novakovich will spend the 2017-18 season playing in the Netherlands

Striker Andrija Novakovich has signed a new two-year contract at Reading and joined Dutch club Telstar on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old American scored 16 goals in 33 appearances for Reading's Under-23 side last season.

He made his first-team debut for the Royals against Watford in March 2015 and has had a spell on loan at Cheltenham Town.

Telstar finished 16th in the Dutch second tier last season.

