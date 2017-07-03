Europa v The New Saints (Tue)

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League qualifying highlights: The New Saints 1-2 Europa FC

Champions League qualifier: Europa FC v The New Saints Date: Tuesday, 4 July Venue: Estadio Algarve, Portugal Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live scores on BBC Sport website

Midfielder Chris Sargeant will miss New Saints' Champions League first qualifying round second leg against Europa FC.

Sargeant has not travelled to Portugal, which hosts the Gibraltese side's home leg, after he was involved in a car accident.

Saints trail 2-1 after the first leg.

"It wasn't a serious car crash, but he had to go to hospital to be checked out," interim manager Scott Ruscoe said.

"I think he suffered a bit of whiplash. He wasn't in a good state and he felt groggy, so we took the decision out of his hands.

"It wouldn't have been good for him to travel and be on a plane, so he's stayed behind."

Ruscoe also confirmed left-back Chris Marriott will not feature for the Welsh champions at the Estadio Algarve.

Marriott has failed to recover from the knee injury that kept him out of the first leg.

The winners of the tie will face Croatian side HNK Rijeka in the second qualifying round.