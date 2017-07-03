Stuart Beavon: Coventry striker signs new two-year contract
Striker Stuart Beavon has signed a new two-year contract with League Two side Coventry City.
The new deal sees the removal of a relegation release clause which was included when the 33-year-old joined the Sky Blues on an 18-month contract in January.
Manager Mark Robins told the club website that Beavon had impressed.
"Stuart is is a model professional with a tremendous attitude and can play a significant role," Robins added.
Beavon first made his mark in league football at Wycombe Wanderers and has also played for Preston North End and Burton Albion.