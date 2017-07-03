James Shea: Luton Town sign former AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper

James Shea made 43 appearances for AFC Wimbledon last season

League Two side Luton Town have signed former AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper James Shea on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old left the Dons at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances and helping them win promotion to League One in 2015-16.

He will provide competition for Czech Republic international Marek Stech at Kenilworth Road.

"They are both of real good ages that they can still develop and still get better," said Luton boss Nathan Jones.

"James has the experience of being promoted from this division with Wimbledon and, although Marek initially comes in as our number one, we do feel that we've got two first-choice goalkeepers that can compete."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.