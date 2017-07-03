Jonny Edwards: Hull City striker returns for second Accrington loan spell

Hull striker Jonny Edwards scored his first Football League goal while on-loan at Accrington last season

Hull City striker Jonny Edwards will return to Accrington Stanley for a second season-long loan spell at the Wham Stadium.

Edwards, 20, scored his first senior goal with Accrington in 10 appearances for the League Two club on an initial loan spell last season.

However, he has signed a one-year contract with Hull, giving the Tigers the option to recall him in January.

"He will get more chances this year," said Accrington boss John Coleman.