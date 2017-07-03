Jamie Proctor: Rotherham United sign Bolton Wanderers striker

Jamie Proctor failed to score in 21 appearances for Bolton

Rotherham United have signed Bolton Wanderers striker Jamie Proctor for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old ended last season on loan with League Two Carlisle, scoring four goals in 19 appearances.

"For the way we want to play we do need a target, someone up top who can bring other players into the game," boss Paul Warne told the club website.

"I told him that I felt that he has underachieved so far in his career with what he has got in his locker."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.