Jamie Proctor: Rotherham United sign Bolton Wanderers striker

Jamie Proctor
Jamie Proctor failed to score in 21 appearances for Bolton

Rotherham United have signed Bolton Wanderers striker Jamie Proctor for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old ended last season on loan with League Two Carlisle, scoring four goals in 19 appearances.

"For the way we want to play we do need a target, someone up top who can bring other players into the game," boss Paul Warne told the club website.

"I told him that I felt that he has underachieved so far in his career with what he has got in his locker."

